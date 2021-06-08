10 major transport projects to be inaugurated by late August

TEHRAN – The Transport and Urban Development Ministry plans to inaugurate 10 major projects including five roads and five railway projects across the county by the end of the fifth Iranian calendar month of Mordad (August 21), IRNA reported.

Also, 41,000 affordable housing units are scheduled to be completed and handed over to the owners under the framework of the National Housing Plan and Mehr housing plan by the mentioned date.

The railway projects that are going to go operational in the said period include Yazd-Eqlid, Zahedan-Khash, and Bostan Abad-Tabriz, while the road projects include Arak-Khorram Abad, Sanandaj-Marivan, and Tehran-Shomal highway.

Back in May, Iranian Deputy Transport and Urban Development Minister Kheirollah Khademi had announced that 440 kilometers (km) of freeways and 1,200 km of highways are going to be added to the country’s road network by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2022).

The official noted that the ministry prioritized the completion of nine major freeway projects which would have the biggest impact on the country’s transportation and transit operations over the past two years and these projects have had average progress of more than 70 percent so far.

Khademi, who is also the managing director of Iran's Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC), stressed that the completion of 221 km of freeways in the previous year was achieved despite the fact that the annual freeway construction in the country has been 80 km.

The development of the railway industry, on the other hand, has also been among the top priority plans of the governments in recent years.

The country’s Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (2016-2021) has envisaged that the railway will account for at least 30 percent of cargo transportation and 20 percent of passenger transportation in Iran. Such a target requires at least 850 trillion rials (about $20.238 billion) of investment.

EF/MA