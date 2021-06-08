Films from Iran to compete in Palm Springs festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “Spotted Yellow” and “Daily Massacre in Tehran” will be competing in the Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films.

The festival will take place in Palm Springs, California from June 22 to 28.

“Spotted Yellow” directed by Baran Sarmad is about Roya, a young woman with a yellow spot on her face, who becomes enraptured by fantasies of a giraffe in her daily life, resulting in strange and surreal expressions and behavior.

Directed by Hessam Hamidi, “Daily Massacre in Tehran” tells the story of Fuad, a 12-year-old boy who comes to Tehran to make money to support his mother. He is willing and ready to take on any paying job, but each job brings with it a set of new challenges.

The films have been selected to be screened in competition for Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under.

The Festival of Short Films is a spin-off of the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF), which is organized in January every year.

The PSIFF has come to be known as the first stop on the road to the Academy Awards and the Oscar-qualifying short fest is the largest short film festival and market in North America.

Photo: A poster for “Spotted Yellow” by Iranian director Baran Sarmad.

