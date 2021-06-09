NPC inks co-op MOU with German QMS institute

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) and the German Institute for Quality Management Services (QMS), which is the representative of the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for cooperation in business excellence.

The MOU was signed by NPC's director of planning and development and the CEO of the German Institute, on the sidelines of the International Conference of Business Excellence in Tehran on Wednesday.

As Shana reported, the MOU is aimed to provide NPC with training and evaluations in the field of business excellence and also allows the company access to the European Foundation for Quality Management database to use in the Iranian petrochemical industry.

The International Conference on Business Excellence in Petrochemical Industry was held at the place of the Iranian Oil Ministry with the presence of heads of Iranian petrochemical holdings and companies and several guests from the EFQM board of directors.

The 2020 edition of the EFQM Organizational Excellence Model was presented at this conference by the designers of this template.

The European Foundation for Quality Management is a not-for-profit membership foundation in Brussels, established in 1989 to increase the competitiveness of the European economy. The initial impetus for forming EFQM was a response to the work of W. Edwards Deming and the development of the concepts of Total Quality Management.

EF/MA