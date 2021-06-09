‘Armenian community ready to participate enthusiastically in June 18 elections’

TEHRAN – Armenian women are insisting on the need for a high turnout in the presidential elections on June 18 and announce that the Armenian community is ready to participate enthusiastically in the elections, the spokeswoman for the women’s faction in the Iranian parliament announced on Wednesday.

Sara Falahi made the remarks after the parliamentary faction had a meeting with Armenian women active in social affairs.

During the meeting the most important issues and demands including those related to the Armenian community were raised, the spokeswoman said.

“The Armenian woman expressed their love for Iran and insisted on their Iranian nationality and announced that like Armenian martyrs they are ready to make any sacrifices for their country,” Falahi explained.

She also said youth unemployment, closure of some jobs due to Coronavirus pandemic and social ills such ad divorce, which the Armenian community has not also remained safe from them, were discussed.

The spokesman also said the women’s parliamentary faction and Armenian women’s activists agreed for more interaction in areas of legislation and supervision to help resolve some problems.