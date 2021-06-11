Iranian movies competing in Animafest Zagreb

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “The Fourth Wall”, “Haboob” and “Happy Banana” are competing in Animafest Zagreb, an international festival for animated films underway in the Croatian capital of Zagreb.

“The Fourth Wall” by Mahbubeh Kalai is competing in the Grand Competition of the festival, which will come to an end on Saturday.

The film is about home and family, relationships, desires, wishes. Everything is summarized in a kitchen. The stuttering boy is alone there, playing with his imagination.

The short animation will also be screened in the Perspectives section of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which will open in the French city next week.

The Iranian ambassador to Zagreb, Parviz Esmaeili, and director Kalai attended a screening of the animation at Animafest Zagreb on Wednesday, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Thursday.

“We feel proud of the Iranian artists who highlight our county in international events, and we will heartily support them,” Esmaeili said after watching the animation.



“Haboob” by Mahsa Samani and “Happy Banana” by Reyhaneh Kavosh have been selected to be screened in the Films for Children Competition category.

“Haboob” is about a man and his daughter who are accustomed to living in harmony and at peace with nature, but some disruptions change their lovely little life.

The movie won a special mention from the Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film (ITFS) in Germany in May.

Earlier in January, it received the award for best short animation at the 11th Karama Human Rights Film Festival in Amman, Jordan.

“Happy Banana” tells the story of Galin, a grumpy gorilla that lives in a forest. He didn’t have any friends until someday a banana smiled at him and changed everything.

Iranian directors have always been frequent visitors to Animafest Zagreb. “Mr. Deer” by Mojtaba Musavi won a special mention from the 28th edition of the festival in 2018.

Photo: Director Mahbubeh Kalai (2nd L), Iranian Ambassador Parviz Esmaeili (3rd L) and his colleagues attend a screening of “The Fourth Wall” at Animafest Zagreb in the Croatian capital of Zagreb on June 9, 2021. (IRNA)

MMS/YAW

