Tehran says Biden admin. is accomplice in brutal sanctions on Iranians

TEHRAN - Iran has expressed its strong dismay over the Joe Biden administration’s failure to lift illegal sanctions against Iran despite the fact that 144 days have passed since Biden took over as president at the White House.

In a Twitter message on Sunday, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi said, “The US has for the past 3 years targeted every single Iranian living anywhere with its brutal & unlawful sanctions.”

Araghchi said the sitting administration in the U.S. is an accomplice in crippling sanctions against Iran. Araqchi once again called illegal sanctions against Iran “crimes against humanity”.

“The current US admin has partaken in these crimes against humanity for 144 days,” Araghchi lamented.

In a separate tweet on June Saturday, Araqchi said although Donald Trump is no longer president in the U.S. his “unlawful and murderous sanctions” against Iran are still in place.

Trump who illegally left the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 and introduced the harshest sanctions in history against Iran through his “maximum pressure” campaign, was not eve ready to relax financial transactions against Iran for importation of drugs and medical equipment during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Trump is gone, but his unlawful & murderous sanctions are still there. No need for crocodile tears when US efforts to immiserate 82 million Iranians are ongoing,” Araqchi tweeted.

Araqchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, said that sanctions during the Coronavirus pandemic is “crime against humanity”.

“Economic terrorism amid a PANDEMIC, is a crime against humanity,” Araghchi opined.

Iran is one of the hardest hit countries by the pandemic. So for, more than 80,000 Iranians have lost their lives due to the Coronavirus.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has already said that the U.S. “economic terrorism” against Iran is being supplanted by “medical terrorism”.

