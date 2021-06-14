Iran beat Saudi Arabia at FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers

TEHRAN – Iran ended Group E of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers with a narrow win over Saudi Arabia.

In the match held at the Prince Hamza Hall in Amman, Jordan, Iran won the match 70-64.

Iran’s Arsalan Kazemi stuffed the stat sheet for a second straight game with 7 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, and three steals in the win.

Abdel Gabar finished the game with 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists to once again star for his team. The team also got an energizing performance from Musab Tariq Kadi who impressed with 12 points and 6 offensive rebounds.

Iran had defeated Qatar 84-46 on Saturday, becoming the fourth team confirmed to qualify for FIBA Asia Cup 2021.