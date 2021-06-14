Iran learn fate at Boys' U19 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran discovered their opponents at the FIVB Volleyball Boys' Under 19 World Championship.

The Iranian team have been drawn in Pool A along with Nigeria, Poland, Guatemala and Team 3.

The competition takes place in Tehran, Iran from Aug. 24 to Sept. 2.

The 2021 tournament participants were split into four pools of five teams each (with three teams to be confirmed) at a drawing of lots ceremony held online on Monday.

Drawing of Lots result:

Pool A: Iran, Nigeria, Poland, Guatemala, Team 3

Pool B: Italy, Czech Republic, Brazil, Colombia, Team 2

Pool C: Russia, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Belgium, Thailand

Pool D: Argentina, Egypt, Germany, Cuba, Team 1

The 2021 Boys' U19 World Championship will take place two years after the most recent edition of the competition which was held in Tunisia with Italy, Russia and Argentina claiming gold, silver and bronze respectively.