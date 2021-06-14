Iran down Afghanistan at CAFA Junior Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Afghanistan 3-0 on Monday in the CAFA Junior Championship.

Roghayeh Jalalnasab opened the scoring for Iran in the 15th minute. Mohadese Zolfi and Hasti Forouzandeh also scored in the 24th and 26th minutes.

Zahra Masoumi, Sara Didar, Maryam Mohammadi, Fatemeh Pasandideh and Jalalnasab were on target in the second half.

Iran, who had defeated Tajikistan in their first match, will meet Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

The CAFA tournament is being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from June 9 to 18.

A total of five nations namely, Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan take part in a round-robin tournament

The CAFA Junior Championship is an international football competition in Central Asia for the member nations of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).