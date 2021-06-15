Iran and Oman push for closer cooperation

TEHRAN – A senior assistant to the Iranian foreign minister for special political affairs held talks with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi in Muscat on Tuesday.

Ali Asghar Khaji and al-Busaidi exchanged views on pressing issues and insisted on the need to strengthen friendly relations between Iran and Oman.

Khaji also held formal meetings with other Omani officials during which cooperation between Tehran and Muscat were analyzed.

At the meeting, the sides emphasized for maintaining mutual cooperation and develop it in different areas.

The Iranian and Omani sides also assessed regional and international issues with a focus on joint efforts.

