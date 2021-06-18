Leader casts votes for elections

TEHRAN— Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, cast his votes early on Friday for the 13th presidential election, the 6th Islamic city and village councils election, the 5th Assembly of Experts midterm election, and the 11th parliamentary midterm election.

The Leader said in his remarks that the election day is the day of the Iranian nation. It is the people who are determining the country's future for the coming years by voting.

"Anything the Iranian nation does today will build their future and determine their destiny for years to come," he remarked.

"We repeatedly invite people to participate in the elections. The result of their presence primarily affects the people themselves. Of course, the people's turnout will also help to gain major advantages for the country in the international arena," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also cast their votes for the elections.