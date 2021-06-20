TEDPIX gains 1,600 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 1,691 points to 1.163 million on Sunday.

Over 7.214 billion securities worth 50.152 trillion rials (about $1.194 billion) were traded at the TSE on Sunday.

The first market’s index fell 2,164 points, while the second market’s index rose 15,072 points.

TEDPIX dropped 4,000 points, or less than one percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.147 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, Kourosh Food Industry Company, Leasing Iranzamin Company, and Zarmakarun Industrial Company were the most widely followed indices.

Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi, the head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), has announced that the organization’s advisory council has proposed two new programs for supporting the stock market in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

The details of the mentioned programs dubbed "capital market policy package to support production and eliminate obstacles" and “the plan to improve the position and performance of the capital market" were presented in a meeting between Dehqan Dehnavi and the members of the SEO Advisory Council.

MA/MA