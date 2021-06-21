“Holy Bread”, “Radiograph of a Family” praised by ZagrebDox audience

TEHRAN – Iranian documentaries “Radiograph of a Family” and “Holy Bread” are among the top ten favorite films selected by the audience at ZagrebDox, the organizers of the Croatian international documentary festival announced on Sunday.

“Radiograph of a Family” directed by Firuzeh Khosrovani took fourth place, while “Holy Bread” directed by Rahim Zabihi stood sixth on the list.

In “Radiograph of a Family”, Khosrovani investigates her parents’ unusual marriage in this documentary steeped in bittersweet history. Hossein, a radiologist, is secular and sophisticated, while his young bride Tayi is a devout Muslim, shocked by her new husband’s Western tastes.

Khosrovani creates a poetic portrait of a fraught but loving relationship set against 1960s Switzerland and revolutionary-era Iran using family photos, other archival materials, recreated and imagined dialogue, and the geographical dimensions of her childhood home.

“Holy Bread” documents the highly dangerous work of Kurdish kulbars, workers who try to support their families by transporting goods across the Iranian border. On foot, they carry their loads along mountain paths that are rocky, steep, and either slippery due to snow or blisteringly hot. Along the way, many of them suffer injuries, die in blizzards, or are shot by border police.

The film crew followed these workers for nine years to document the impact of living like a human pack mule. The film gives exposure to a group of mostly men, who, driven by poverty, hunger and despair, operate on the margins of society.

“Love Around the World”, a co-production by England, Germany and France by Andela Rostuhar and Davor Rostuhar won the audience award

It was followed by “Hold Me Right” by Serbian director Danijela Stajnfeld and “Between Summers” by Anja Koprivsek from Croatia.

Photo: “Radiograph of a Family” by director Firuzeh Khosrovani.

MMS/YAW



