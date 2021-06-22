TEDPIX jumps 18,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 18,232 points to 1.186 million on Tuesday.

Over 10.557 billion securities worth 72.79 trillion rials (about $1.733 billion) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index rose 15,754 points, and the second market’s index rose 28,624 points.

TEDPIX dropped 4,000 points, or less than one percent, in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi, the head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), has announced that the organization’s advisory council has proposed two new programs for supporting the stock market in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

The details of the mentioned programs dubbed "capital market policy package to support production and eliminate obstacles" and “the plan to improve the position and performance of the capital market" were presented in a meeting between Dehqan Dehnavi and the members of the SEO Advisory Council.

“The capital market has witnessed great changes in the past two years and has grown significantly in terms of size, the volume of activity, and presence of people. These rapid developments have changed some of the equations [in the market],” Dehnavi said following the mentioned meeting.

