Qezelbashlar yard of Sheikh Safi ensemble renovated

TEHRAN- A landscaping project has been recently completed on the Qezelbashlar courtyard of the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble, which is situated in the ancient city of Ardebil, northwest Iran.

A budget of 100 billion rials (about $2.3 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) was allocated to the project, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

The project involved cleaning, flooring, and establishing an entrance gate to the courtyard and its associated premises, Nader Fallahi said on Friday.

Last September, the official announced that the buildings around the complex have been purchased by the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department and are being demolished to expand the ensemble.

He also noted that after the project is carried out completely, the surrounding area will be open to the public.

Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble is a microcosm of Sufism where arrays of harmonious sun-scorched domes, well-preserved and richly-ornamented facades and interiors, and, above all, an atmosphere of peace and tranquility have all made a must-see stopover while traversing northwest Iran.

The ensemble is named after Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardebili (1253-1334), who was a Sufi philosopher and leader of Islamic mystic practices. It embodies the essence of Sufi traditions by having a microcosmic ‘city’, which embraces a mosque, a madrasa, a library, a cistern, a bathhouse, kitchens, a hospital, as well as religious houses amongst others. The place also boasts a remarkable collection of antique artifacts.

Developed between the early 16th century and the end of the 18th century, this place of spiritual retreat enjoys principal elements of traditional Iranian architecture to make the best use of existing space for accommodating a variety of functions.

