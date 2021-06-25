Private investors to revive, operate historical monuments in Kerman

TEHRAN – Four historical places and monuments across Kerman province have been temporarily ceded to the private sector to receive better conservation by repurposing them into profitable niches.

Vakil Caravanserai, Aminian House, Shotorgalu Mansion, and Ghaffari House have been handed over to the private sector under the supervision of the Revitalization and Utilization Fund for Historical Places, IRNA reported on Thursday.

Of the mentioned monuments, Vakil Caravanserai is planned to be reproposed into a boutique hotel, and it is now the subject of a comprehensive restoration, the report said.

Upon an initiative scheme, the Fund provides an opportunity for privately-owned businesses to run certain old structures to be maintained and repurposed into hotels, traditional restaurants, or lodging places.

Iran is home to abundant historical mansions, caravanserais, bathhouses, madrasas, and other massive monuments, which can buttress its budding tourism and hospitality sectors if managed appropriately and refurbished properly.

AFM