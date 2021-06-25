Iranian publisher unfolds Jeffrey Lieberman’s untold story of psychiatry   

TEHRAN – Tehran-based publisher No has released a Persian translation of American psychiatrist Jeffrey Alan Lieberman’s 2015 book “Shrinks: The Untold Story of Psychiatry”.

He specializes in schizophrenia and related psychoses and their associated neuroscience and drugs.

The book has been rendered into Persian by Mandana Farhadian, a translator of many psychology books, including Oliver Sacks’ “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat” and Mariano Sigman’s “The Secret Life of the Mind”.

Lieberman reveals in his extraordinary and eye-opening book, the path to legitimacy for “the black sheep of medicine” has been anything but smooth.

In “Shrinks”, he traces the field from its birth as a mystic pseudo-science through its adolescence as a cult of “shrinks” to its late blooming maturity beginning after World War II as a science-driven profession that saves lives.

With fascinating case studies and portraits of the luminaries of the field, from Sigmund Freud to Eric Kandel, “Shrinks” is a gripping and illuminating read, and an urgent call-to-arms to dispel the stigma of mental illnesses by treating them as diseases rather than unfortunate states of mind.

“A lucid popular history… At once skeptical and triumphalist. It shows just how far psychiatry has come,” Julia M. Klein of Boston Globe has commented on the book.

Photo: Cover of the Persian translation of Jeffrey Alan Lieberman’s book “Shrinks: The Untold Story of Psychiatry”.

MMS/YAW



