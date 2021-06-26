Construction of mega petrochemical complex begins in southwestern Iran

TEHRAN - Iran’s Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (PGPIC) has started the construction of a mega petrochemical complex in the Mahshahr region, southwestern Iran, Shana reported on Saturday.

The ground breaking ceremony of the mentioned project was attended by senior petrochemical officials including the PGPIC Managing Director Jafar Rabiei, and the project’s managing director Mehdi Gharouni.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rabiei noted that this complex is the biggest petrochemical complex in Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Economic Zone and when completed it will provide direct job opportunities for 5,000 people.

The said petrochemical complex, is comprised of one olefin unit with a production capacity of 1.26 tons of ethylene and 420,000 tons of propylene, as well as five polymer units including two units of high-density polyethylene (HDP), one unit of linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), one unit of polypropylene, one monoethylene glycol (MEG) unit and a butadiene unit, according to the project’s managing director.

The project will be implemented in two phases, the first phase of which includes the construction of the olefin unit with five relevant storage tanks and cooling towers, and the rest of the units will be built and commissioned in the second phase.

“Persian Gulf Holding, while making serious efforts to complete previous projects, feels a responsibility to begin new large-scale projects for developing the petrochemical industry,” Rabiei said in the inauguration ceremony.

The official noted that PGPIC is collaborating with Bandar Imam and Arvand petrochemical companies as shareholders in this mega-project.

“The important characteristic of Mahshahr Petrochemical Project is that all its feed is produced by PGPIC and there is no concern about the feed in the future, so in this regard, Mahshahr Petrochemical is a significant project,” Rabiei said.

He further noted that another mega-complex is also going to be constructed in Assaluyeh, saying: “the construction of this project will hopefully begin in the near future and when completed it will be the biggest petrochemical complex in the region.”

Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Economic Zone in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan Province is one of the major petrochemical zones of the country.

In July 2019, the managing director of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) unveiled a plan for the construction of a new petrochemical hub in Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Economic Zone in order to add up to six million tons of new capacity to the zone.

