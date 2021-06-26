Raisi vows to reform administrative system

TEHRAN - President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi said on Friday that doing reforms in the administrative system, creating jobs and controlling Coronavirus pandemic will be among his top priorities after taking office in less than two months.

“What has preoccupied my mind more than everything is the issue of employment. The issue of coronavirus that the people are grappling with has also preoccupied my mind,” Raeisi said in his first televised interview speaking from the holy city of Mashhad on Friday, according to Press TV.

He noted that his administration would also focus on increasing the availability of housing for the public as pledged during his presidential campaigns.

However, he said, people are aware that some measures would take time and emphasized that his administration would make utmost efforts to solve problems as soon as possible.

During his presidential campaigns Raisi said if the country’s economic capacities are activated it is possible to create one million jobs every year.

A member of the Raisi campaign office had also said a plan has been devised to build four million housing units within four years.

In his Friday interview, Raisi also called for national unity to overcome the problems the country is struggling with.

Raisi, the incumbent Judiciary chief, was elected the eighth president after he garnered about 62 percent of the votes in the June 18 election. He will succeed President Hassan Rouhani, who has served two four-year terms in office.

Many world leaders, senior foreign officials, prominent figures, and regional resistance leaders have so far offered congratulations on the Raisi victory.

The newest greetings came from South African and Austrian presidents.

The message of greeting by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was announced by the Iranian ambassador to Pretoria.

In his message of congratulation, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen also pointed to seven centuries of friendly relations between Austria and Iran, saying, “I am willing to give assurances to Your Excellency that Austria will keep advancing political, economic, cultural and scientific relations (with Iran) in the future.”

Raeisi will assume office on August 3 after being sworn in.

PA/PA