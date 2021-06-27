Yemeni army launches retaliatory drone, missile strikes on Saudi Arabia

Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out drone and ballistic missile operations in southern Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the Riyadh regime’s devastating military campaign and crippling blockade against its impoverished neighbor.

Arab media said early Sunday that the Yemeni operation targeted Najran province and the city of Khamis Mushait.

Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted three explosives-laden drones and one ballistic missile launched from Yemen towards the kingdom's south.

Earlier this week, Yemen’s air force targeted a training camp in Najran with over a dozen drones, killing and injuring scores of Saudi mercenaries and troops.

Yemeni forces regularly target positions inside Saudi Arabia in response to the bloody war, which was launched in March 2015 with arms and logistics support from the U.S. and several other Western countries.

The aim was to return to power the Saudi-backed former regime and crush the popular Ansarullah movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The offensive has failed to achieve its goals, but pushed Yemen to the brink, killed hundreds of thousands of innocent people and destroyed the country’s infrastructure.

According to Press TV, Yemeni Armed Forces have vowed to continue their retaliatory attacks on Saudi targets until the protracted Saudi war and siege come to an end.