Major automakers manufacture 203,500 vehicles in a quarter

TEHRAN - Three major Iranian carmakers, namely Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), SAIPA Group, and Pars Khodro, manufactured 203,529 vehicles during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21- June 21), the data released by Codal website showed.

According to the data, the production by the mentioned companies was just one percent more than that of the last year’s first quarter in which the output stood at 203,334.

During the said three months, IKCO manufactured 97,230 vehicles, registering a slight rise of just 0.57 percent compared to the same period last year.

SAIPA manufactured 81,669 vehicles in the mentioned period, 2.7 percent more than the output in the first quarter of the previous year.

Pars Khodro also manufactured 24,630 vehicles in the period under review, 9.23 percent lower than the figure for the same time span of the past year.

Three mentioned major Iranian carmakers, IKCO, SAIPA, and Pars Khodro, had manufactured 900,714 vehicles in the previous year (ended on March 20), which was 4.3 percent more than the figure of its preceding year.

According to Codal data, during the past year, IKCO manufactured 480,338 vehicles, which was 21.9 percent more than the output in its preceding year, which was 393,812 vehicles.

SAIPA manufactured 317,321 vehicles, with a 12.6-percent fall from 363,379 vehicles manufactured in 1398. And Pars Khodro manufactured 103,055 vehicles in the past year, showing a 2.8-percent drop from the output of its previous year, which was 106,072 vehicles.

Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry’s programs for the current Iranian calendar year show that the manufacturing of 1.2 million cars has been put on the agenda.

According to the Industry Ministry data, since Iranian automakers had produced 984,200 such vehicles in the previous calendar year, the country’s car output is planned to increase by over 21 percent in the current year.

The production of 8,968 buses, minibuses, and vans is also planned for the current year, which would be an increase of 378 percent in this sector. Last year, domestic automakers managed to produce only 1,873 units of such vehicles.

