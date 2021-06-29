Water, electricity projects worth over $102m put into operation

TEHRAN - Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian on Tuesday inaugurated five major water and electricity industry projects valued at 4.32 trillion rials (about $102.8 million) through a video conference in the 13th week of the ministry’s A-B-Iran program in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

The said projects were inaugurated in Hamedan, Zanjan, and Golestan provinces, the Energy Ministry portal (known as Paven) reported.

Three of the mentioned projects including a wastewater treatment plant and some projects for the development of electricity transmission network were put into operation In Hamedan province, while two water projects were also inaugurated in Golestan and Zanjan provinces.

Under the framework of the A-B-Iran program, the Energy Ministry has inaugurated many projects to supply drinking water to the country’s rural areas.

The first phase of the A-B-Iran program (the acronyms A and B stand for water and electricity in Persian) was initiated in the Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended on March 19, 2020), during which 220 major projects with a total investment of 335.6 trillion rials (about $7.99 billion) were put into operation across the country.

In the second phase of the program that was carried out in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) 250 water and energy projects worth 500 trillion rials (about $11.9 billion) were inaugurated in several provinces.

The third phase of the program was officially started on April 6 and like the previous phases, this year, too, the Energy Ministry is planning to inaugurate numerous water and electricity projects in various provinces every week.

Earlier this month, Ardakanian had announced that since the beginning of the third phase of the program in the current calendar year 65 major energy projects worth 150 trillion rials (over $3.57 billion) have gone operational across the country.

Last week, the minister inaugurated 24 major water and electricity industry projects valued at 9.028 trillion rials (about $214.9 million) through video conferencing in eight provinces.

EF/MA