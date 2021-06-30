Ali Daei lauds generous Cristiano Ronaldo

TEHRAN – Iranian legendary forward Ali Daei praised Cristiano Ronaldo for what he has done on and off the pitch.

The Portuguese equaled Daei’s international goalscoring record last week. He scored twice from the penalty spot against France to take his tally to 109 goals. Daei posted a message on his Instagram account, praising Ronaldo as a great champion of football and caring humanist who inspires and impacts lives throughout the world.

Ronaldo also responded to Daei with an Instagram story of his own. “True champions remain champions forever. I'm very proud to read such kind words from a huge idol like you. Thank you Ali Daei,” Ronaldo wrote.

Daei praised the Portuguese on an Instagram live session on Wednesday.

“I didn’t expect him to send such a message and showed his greatness. He’s kind to me. Ronald is a generous man on and off the pitch for what he has done over the years,” Ronaldo said.

Daei said he had written his congratulatory message since he was sure the Portugal forward would reach 109 goals.

“I had been waiting for a long time for this. I am happy for him and think he is a real champion,” he said.

On Thursday, the Round 3 of the 2022 World Cup qualifications will be drawn in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and the former Iran coach said they will have a tough task in the stage.

“In the Round 3, Iran will have to face the powerhouse teams like Australia, Saudi Arabia and South Korea. As an Iran’s football fan, I wish all the best for our national team,” Daei stated.

The 52-year-old had been linked with English Premier league side Everton last year. World-respected magazine Kicker said rumors are rife that Daei will land a role at Goodison Park.

“I just want to work as a head coach and cannot be an administrative person. I’ve not sat behind the desk in the last 25 years in my own sportswear company,” Daei said.