Sepahan earn hard-fought win over Machine Sazi: IPL

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over almost-relegated Machine Sazi in Matchday 25 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Danial Esmaeilifar scored the only goal of the match in the 67th minute.

Machine Sazi defender Mehdi Rostami was sent off in the 70th minute after receiving a straight red card.

Sepahan are second team in the league, two points behind IPL leaders Persepolis.

In Arak, Aluminum and Esteghlal played out a goalless draw.

Mes came from behind to defeat Foolad 2-1 in Rafsanjan.

Paykan edged past struggling Nassaji 1-0 in Ghaemshahr and Sanat Naft defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-1.