Iran-Saudi dialogue enters new phase as officials from both sides welcome talks

TEHRAN— In recent developments between Tehran and Riyadh, officials from both sides expressed hope that the talks would be beneficial.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Tuesday, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that the negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia began with Iran’s firm belief in giving priority to neighbors.

“We believe that dialogue, especially between communities within the Muslim Ummah, is the only proper way to resolve differences between them,” he noted.

Rabiei added that in some cases disputes may have complexities that take time to resolve.

“The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a specific policy called neighborhood policy and regionalism.” he highlighted.

“Iran has always wanted to maintain peace and security in the region”

In a similar note, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Saudi officials should know that the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on its principled positions, has always wanted the countries of the region to maintain peace and security in the Persian Gulf region.

“This approach, with the efforts and courage of Iran, has helped to end the domination of ISIS and other terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria and to prevent the infiltration of takfiri groups into the countries of the Persian Gulf,” he said, speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

Khatibzadeh said that the Islamic Republic has always welcomed dialogue to achieve positive results, and it looks forward to negotiations with Saudi Arabia.

Former diplomat: No progress achieved in Tehran-Riyadh talks

Speaking to Al Mayadeen news network, former Iranian diplomat Ali Amani said that he has not seen a tangible sign of progress in the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

When Al Mayadeen host played a video of the Tuesday remarks of Rabiei welcoming talks between Tehran and Riyadh, Amani said that these remarks were made months ago as well.

“Saudi Arabia is looking for a hand to grab and save it from the quagmire in the region, especially in Yemen,” he said.

The former diplomat noted that it is now seven years since the invasion and start of the Saudi war against Yemen.

Saudi officials have long said that they will soon resolve the issue of Yemen and defeat the Houthis and Ansar al-Islam, but this has not happened, he added.

“I think the situation in the region should change with the arrival of the new government in Iran and the victory of Bashar al-Assad in the presidential election in Syria,” he highlighted.

