Oman: Iran supports peace efforts in the region

TEHRAN— In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper published on Saturday, Omani foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi has said that Iran is an advocate of peace and stability in the region.

Al-Busaidi also said that Oman supports peace initiatives, but has not pushed for regional talks with Tehran.

"We believe that Iran's role is to support the peace and efforts to maintain stability as we want," Oman's foreign minister said.

In response to a question about a change in Iran's behavior with the change of the U.S government, he said, "All behaviors can change and this political will is now growing in the direction of regional security and stability."

The chief diplomat stated that Oman is not directing any efforts in this regard to shape regional talks with Tehran.

He added, “Any regional dialogue must be between the countries of the region themselves."

Oman supports dialogue and encourages all to take steps in line with the common interest of regional countries.



SA/PA