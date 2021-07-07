Mining exploration by GIS 16% more than sixth development plan targets

TEHRAN - Head of Geological Survey and Mineral Explorations of Iran (GSI) said his organization has carried out 16 percent more mining exploration in the county compared to the targets set for the Sixth National Development Plan (2016-2021), IRNA reported.

Referring to the targeting of 425,000 square kilometers of exploration in the Sixth Development Plan, Alireza Shahidi noted: "The performance achieved is 16 percent ahead of the plan, which indicates good productivity as a result of centralized, scientific and resource-oriented decision-making.”

“Despite all the restrictions and limitation [created by the U.S. sanctions and the pandemic], more than 490,000 square kilometers of exploration operations were carried out in this organization during the Sixth [National] Development Plan,” Shahidi said.

Since its establishment, GIS has put the exploration of mineral resources and the use of geological methods in conducting these studies on its agenda, the official stressed.

He stated that Iran has 68 types of minerals, stating: “Proven reserves of Iranian iron ore amount to 2.7 billion tons (0.8 percent of the world's total reserves) and copper ore reserves amount to 2.6 billion tons (0.4 percent of global reserves), the country also has 11 million tons of zinc (four percent of the total global reserves).

Shahidi further noted that the total proven reserves of Iran's mines are estimated at about 60 billion tons, which is expected to reach more than 100 billion tons with the implementation of priority exploration operations in an area of 500,000 square kilometers.

Back in July 2020, Shahidi had said that GSI was going to improve its performance, especially in the area of exploration of new mineral reserves in the coming years.

The head of the Geological and Mineral Exploration Organization said improving GSI’s exploration performance requires defining a mechanism to provide new financial resources for conducting targeted and extensive exploration operations.

“We are seriously looking to pave the way in this regard, and so far we have made significant progress compared to the previous years,” Shahidi said.

The official also voiced GSI’s readiness for effective cooperation with the private sector with the aim of completing the exploration cycle and supplying the minerals needed by the country's industries.

GSI signed several agreements with the private sector for conducting exploration operations in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

EF/MA