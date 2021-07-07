Iran runners-up at CAFA U17 Women’s Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Tajikistan 3-0 in the 2021 CAFA U17 Women’s Championship on Wednesday and finished in second place.

Mehrnaz Ezatabadi (18), Mohadese Zolfi (31) and Melika Bagheri (62) were on target for Iran.

Iran defeated Afghanistan 6-0 and lost to Uzbekistan 2-0 in the 5-day tournament which was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The 2021 CAFA U17 Women’s Championship was the first edition of the tournament at this age level.