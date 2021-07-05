Uzbekistan defeat Iran at CAFA U17 Women’s Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Uzbekistan 2-0 at the CAFA U17 Women’s Championship on Monday.

Iran had started the tournament with a 6-0 win over Afghanistan.

Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Afghanistan are in Dushanbe on a round-robin basis, with the final match between Tajikistan and Iran to close out the schedule on Wednesday.

Uzbekistan, who are coached by winning CAFA U20 Women’s Championship boss Ilkhom Khanjariev, are favorites to win the title.

The 2021 CAFA U17 Women’s Championship is the first edition of the tournament at this age level.