Bushehr to boost tribe tourism

TEHRAN –Tribe tourism is planned to be developed in the southwestern Bushehr province, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

In this regard, training will be given to nomadic families to empower them, develop handicraft activities to strengthen existing skills, and attract more tourists to the area with the aim of solving economic problems, CHTN quoted Sakineh Salari as saying on Thursday.

Furthermore, to introduce tourists to nomadic life, traditions, foods, and games, several festivals are scheduled to be held, the official added.

She also noted that a center dedicated to nomadic culture could be set up in order to provide the foundation for better strengthening of this type of tourism.

Tribe tourism, also known as ethno-tourism or ethnic tourism, lays the ground for you to feel indigenous people by living with a nomad or rural family or enjoying an independent stay.

Over the past couple of years, this branch of tourism has gained a lot of support and attention in the country by both the government and the private sector, as well as sightseers and local communities.

Each month, several tribal festivals are held across the country. Moreover, tens of collective tours bring visitors to experience life among the tribespeople.

Iranian nomads surprise visitors with the dignity in their rough and overworked hands and integrity in their compassionate eyes at first sight.

According to Let’s Visit Persia, there are several nomad tours in Iran offering different types of activities. Living in the tent beside the nomads starts from one night to a week, trekking and following them during their migration. During your stay with the family, you will experience their daily life, sleeping, eating, and living as they live. You can trek in the beautiful Zagros Mountain and experience the nomadic culture. Milk the goats, bake bread, learn how to make handicrafts, and play with the kids.

Apart from modern roads, highways, and bridges that are ubiquitous in modern Iran, there are still arduous paths, flattened by the feet of nomads and the hooves of their livestock in the ever-repeating movement of migration for millennia.

Migration is a way of life for nomads because herding cattle is their main source of income. In spring they with all their belongings head for the cooler pastures usually in mountain hillsides where the grass is abundant for their flocks of sheep and goats. And in autumn they return to previous tropic plains as their well-fed livestock getting stronger to bear the winter.

Accompanying nomads during their migration, even for a day or two, may be a lifetime experience. As a traveler, one has the chance to visit, live, eat, and sleep in a nomadic camp with a real nomad family. Colorful dresses, vast black tents, colored-eyed children with rosy cheeks, modest lifestyle, scenic landscape, and local dishes are probably among the delights of such visits.

Language, music, indigenous cuisine, clothing, songs, anecdotes, crafts, live performances, and local rituals such as celebrations and wedding ceremonies have always spurred many to experience life among the tribes.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr Province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

