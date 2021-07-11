“Asphalt Workers” wins special jury award at Iran Intl. University Theater Festival  

TEHRAN – “Asphalt Workers” received the special jury award at the 23rd Iran International University Theater Festival, the organizers announced on Saturday.

The play directed by Amin Movahedipur had its premiere at Tehran’s Neauphle-le-Chateau Theater last Friday.

Winners received their awards in the closing ceremony of the festival held at the Samandarian Hall of the Iranshahr Theater Complex.

In the direction category, Hossein Hosseinian won the best director award for his play “After Falling”, while Mohammad Ohadi-Haeri was selected as runner-up for the play “Story of a Verb”. Mahmud Heidari and Amir-Hossein Barimani received the award for third place for “Night of Doubt”.

Ohadi-Haeri, Negin Firuzmanesh, Shideh Ghaffarian and Sina Sheibani won the award for best playwright for “Story of a Verb”.

Ruzbeh Kazemi won the award for second place for “After Falling” in this section, and Shahab Rahmanian and Parnia Sham received the award for third best playwright for “Home”.

Amir-Hossein Barimani was picked as best actor for his role in “Night of Doubt” and Sepehr Tehranchi wins the award for second best actor for his role in “After Falling”. The award for third best actor was shared by Payman Mohseni for “Silent Cry” and Ehsan Majuni for “Hamlet”.

The award for best actress went to Marjan Ettefaqian for her role in “After Falling”. Negin Firuzmanesh was selected as second best actress for her role in “Story of a Verb”, and Ava Tadayyon won the award for third best actress for her role in “Hamlet”.

The jury members Navid Mohammadzadeh and Hadi Hejazifar delivered short speeches before honoring the winners.

“It’s amazing that the festival could be organized physically with theatergoers,” said Mohammadzadeh and added that the jury did its best to be fair in its judgment.

Hejazifar also confirmed Mohammadzadeh's remarks and said, “We discussed the performances every night until the early morning to make our good and fair choices.”

The following is a list of other winners at the festival.

Best set design: “Hamlet” by Seyyed Mehdi Musavi.

Best costume design: “Pope Zhito” by Mohammad Mehri.

Best stage lighting: “Karim” by Mehran Karimi.

Best music: “Construction” by Mehdi Zamani.

Photo: A winner bows to the audience after accepting his award during the 23rd Iran International University Theater Festival at the Samandarian Hall of the Iranshahr Theater Complex in Tehran on July 10, 2021. (Mehr/Behnam Tofiqi)

