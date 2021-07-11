Iranian children honored at International Child Art Foundation Olympiad

TEHRAN – Several Iranian children have been honored with awards at the 6th Arts Olympiad of the International Child Art Foundation located in Washington, D.C.

The winners are Sogol Fattahi, Rastin Jaafari, Hasti Abedi, Ali Gholami and Hosna Eskandari, who all are members of the various branches of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), the institute announced on Sunday.

Only students aged 8 to 12 were allowed to participate in the Arts Olympiad and the work produced for the competition will be showcased during the World Children’s Festival from July 31 to August 2 at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

“My Favorite Sport” was the theme of the festival.

In one part of the Olympiad students were asked to separate themselves into two groups of “artists” and “athletes”.

The group of “artists” were asked to answer these questions: 1. Why do people run, swim or play soccer? 2. How do you feel when you play a sport?

They also had to draw or paint any sports gear or equipment they have seen such as a bat, a ball, a goal post or an athletic t-shirt.

The group of “athletes” were asked to answer these questions: 1. Why do people draw, paint, sculpt or carve? 2. How do you feel when you create art?

They were also asked to draw or paint any art tool or equipment such as a palette, a brush, a crayon or an easel.

In another part, students were asked to read this quotation of Nobel laureate Nelson Mandela, “Sport has the power to change the world, the power to inspire, the power to unite people in a way that little else can. Sport speaks to people in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where there was once only despair. It is an instrument of peace, even more powerful than governments.”

They then were asked to answer these questions: If “sport” is replaced by “art” in the above quote, would it still ring true? Why or why not? How about adding art to sport? Does the quotation become stronger?

The organizers have said children have the power to bring the human race together in a celebration of creativity, diversity and unity.

The festival intends to create a perfect setting for the global community for the development of mutual empathy and global leadership training.

Photo: A painting by the 8-year-old Iranian boy, Rastin Jaafari, won an award at the 6th Arts Olympiad of the International Child Art Foundation in Washington, D.C.

