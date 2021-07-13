Archaeological hills, cemeteries added to national heritage list

TEHRAN - A total of eight historical sites and aging structures scattered across Ilam province have recently been added to the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism declared the inscriptions on Monday in a letter to the governor-general of the western province, CHTN reported.

Archaeological hills of Chegini and Sangar Nader, old cemeteries of Banlakan and Pelleh Kabud and Siah Pir Castle were among the properties added to the prestigious list.

Jahangir historical site, Tangqir defensive wall, and Khoramkuh tower were also inscribed on the list.

Home to almost half of Iran’s UNESCO sites, western Iran is a land of hospitable people, wild extremes, and wilder history, and it may be an independent traveler's adventure playground. The region also witnessed the rise and fall of many great empires once bordering Mesopotamia, Ottoman Turkey, and Czarist Russia.

From the fecund Caspian coast to the stark, mountainous northern borders, and the crumbling desert ruins of the southern plains, the region hosts everything from paddy fields to blizzards to Persian gardens.

ABU/AFM

