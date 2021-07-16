What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Negar Orang is showcasing her latest collection of paintings named “Dementia” in an exhibition at O Gallery 1.

O Gallery 2 is also playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Shiva Babai.

The exhibitions will run until July 27 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Painting

* A collection of paintings by Saranj is on view in an exhibition at Soo Gallery 1.

Soo Gallery 2 is also hanging paintings by Yasamin Salehi in an exhibition titled “Miiiin”.

The exhibits will continue until August 6 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* Shabnam Jahanshahi is hanging her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Entwined” will run until August 2 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Paintings by Faran Fereiduni are on display in an exhibition at Sheidai Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Strands of the Other’s Presence” will continue until August 6 at the gallery located at 149 Bahar Shiraz Square near Hafte Tir Square.

* Paintings by Limu Ahadi are currently on view in an exhibition at Outsider Inn Gallery.

The exhibit will run until August 1 at the gallery located at 11 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.



Painting/installation

* Farnaz Nikkhah is showcasing her latest paintings and sets of installation in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

Entitled “Patchwork”, the exhibition will run until July 23 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Drawing

* An exhibition of drawings by Maryam Behruzinia is currently underway at Vista Gallery.

The exhibition named “Deprivation” will run until July 23 at the gallery located at 1 Karkhaneh Alley off of Az-Zahra Alley, Sheikh Bahai Square.



Multimedia

* An exhibition displaying artworks in various media by a group of artists, including Fatemeh Varkesh, Maryam Akbari, Lida Fazeli, Shima Nazerian, Mahsa Taqizadeh and Mansureh Gorji is currently underway at Entezami Gallery.

The exhibit will run until July 20 at the gallery located at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.

* Artworks in various media by Zahra Ranjbar, Kiana Shomali, Nasim Latifi, Ruhollah Mohammadi, Sahar Moslemi, Maryam Bayat and several other artists are currently on view in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “Reflection” will run until July 21 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* Ehsan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of artworks in various media by Arghavan Rahimi, Elham Nargesvash, Forugh Sharifi, Samaneh Soltani and several other artists.

The exhibit will run until July 20 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

