At a ceremony held on Thursday in the Shalamcheh border point, the bodies of 43 Iranian soldiers whose bodies had been discovered recently inside the Iraqi territory were received. They had been martyred during Iraq’s war against Iran in the 1987 during the Valfajr, Kheibar and Badr operations.

Also, during the ceremony, four Iraqi soldiers whose bodies had been exhumed in Iran’s territory were handed over to the Iraqi side.