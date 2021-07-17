Iran, Russia exchange views on expanding bilateral trade

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Hamdi Zadboum in a meeting with the representatives of the private sector of Russia’s Tver region on Saturday discussed the expansion of trade ties between the two sides.

In the meeting, the two sides emphasized increasing cooperation between Tver and Iranian provinces and also removing obstacles to the development of trade relations, TPO portal published.

Speaking in this meeting, Zadboum underlined the good political relations between Iran and Russia and expressed hope that the two countries' private sectors would benefit from these positive political relations between the two sides.

Referring to his recent visit to St. Petersburg and the interest of Russian businessmen in cooperating with their Iranian counterparts, he stressed the need for collaborating on finding practical solutions for the development of relations and to remove possible obstacles.

Zadboum also considered it necessary to connect the provinces of the two countries through the governors and provincial chambers of commerce.

In this regard, it was decided to exchange information between the two sides in order to develop trade cooperation.

The President of Tver Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who headed the Russian delegation, also expressed eagerness for the expansion of ties between the two sides’ private sectors and mentioned his province’s participation in the exclusive Eurasian exhibition in Tehran as an important step for boosting the level of trade between the two sides.

Explaining the capacities of Tver province in the production of livestock inputs and other agricultural products, the official stressed the need for removing existing barriers in the way of developing economic cooperation.

Tver is the largest province in central Russia with over 1.5 million population.

EF/MA