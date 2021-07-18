Iran NOC unveils uniforms for Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN - The Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) unveiled the official opening ceremony uniforms for its Tokyo Olympic Games-bound contingent.

The collection features blue sky long garment and white trousers with headscarf for women, while the men will wear the dark blue suits.

Iran delegation is made up of 66 athletes in 16 sports in Tokyo. Iran had sent 63 athletes in 15 sports to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Male basketball player Samad Nikkhah Bahrami and female shooter Hanieh Rostamian are the country’s flagbearers in the 2020 Tokyo.

The 2020 Olympic Games will begin on Friday, July 23 with the Olympic opening ceremony.