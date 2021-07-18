Taliban leader says 'favors political settlement' to Afghan conflict

Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has urged Kabul to stop relying on “foreigners” to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan, saying the militant group favors “a political settlement” by the Afghan parties.

Akhundzada said in a message on Sunday that despite the group’s “military gains and advances, the Islamic Emirate strenuously favors a political settlement in the country.”

“Every opportunity for the establishment of an Islamic system, peace and security that presents itself will be made use of by the Islamic Emirate,” he added.

He said the Taliban remained committed to forging a solution to end the war but slammed “the opposition parties" for "wasting time.”

“Our message remains that instead of relying on foreigners, let us resolve our issues among ourselves and rescue our homeland from the prevailing crisis,” Akhundzada added.

He made the remarks as representatives from Kabul and the Taliban sat down for a new round of talks in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Saturday.

The two sides were due to talk again on Sunday.