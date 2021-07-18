Young Photographers House launches intl. photo contest on Muharram rituals 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Young Photographers House has launched an international contest to honor top photos on Muharram rituals that take palace across the world.

The Red Frame International Photo Contest has been set up to raise the knowledge of the world community about the great tragedy of Karbala and introduce the event from different angles, the organizers announced on Sunday.

The organizers also intend to build up an extensive archive of photos on Muharram rituals from the submissions to the contest.

Amateur and professional photographers from across the world can apply for the contest with photos taken by cellphones or professional cameras.

The deadline for applicants is July 22, 2021. The applicants must send their works to ghabesorkh1400@gmail.com.

A jury composed of Young Photographers House director Rasul Oliazadeh and art experts Hamideh Jafari, Mohammad Babai, Davud Yarahmadi and Nasser Mohammadi will come together on July 26 to select a number of top photos for an exhibition, which will open on August 10, the first day of Muharram, the first month on the lunar calendar.

Shia Muslims gather in mosques, religious sites and places for seasonal religious ceremonies every year to commemorate the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions with rituals that begin every year from the first day of Muharram.

The rituals reach their climax on Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, the day upon which Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala as a result of their valiant stand against the injustices of the oppressive Umayyad dynasty in 680 CE.

The rituals continue until Arbaeen, which marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

Over the past decade, Iran has initiated the Arbaeen gathering, which is held by Shia Muslims in Iraq every year.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians and Shia Muslims from other countries embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the day of Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).

Photo: A poster for the 1st edition of the Red Frame International Photo Contest.

