Iran highlights preserving marine environment at MEPC

TEHRAN – Ali Mousavi, the representative of Iran to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), has addressed the Extraordinary Session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), underlining the country’s view on the significance of protecting the marine environment.

Iran also highlights the balanced implementation of international commitments and the need for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Mojnews quoted Mousavi as saying at the MEPC meeting, held at IMO headquarters in London, from October 14 to 17.

The implementation of environmental policies needs to be proportionate to the economic capacities of each country, “falling to consider development differences when making decisions will lead to inequality and exert excessive pressure on developing countries,” the official said.

Referring to the vital role of the seas in human life, the Iranian representative called for strengthening international cooperation to protect the health of marine ecosystems and prevent environmental damage caused by industrial activities and shipping.

The MEPC addresses environmental issues under the IMO’s remit. This includes the control and prevention of ship-source pollution, including oil, chemicals carried in bulk, sewage, garbage, and emissions from ships, including air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions. Other matters covered include ballast water management, anti-fouling systems, ship recycling, pollution preparedness and response, and identification of special areas and particularly sensitive sea areas.

The IMO met at an extraordinary session to consider the adoption of the IMO Net Zero Framework (NZF).

The IMO Net-Zero Framework comprises a new set of international regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships, in line with the IMO’s 2023 GHG Strategy. It includes two key elements: a global fuel standard and a global GHG emissions pricing mechanism.

The Committee would also consider a draft work plan to prepare for the entry into force of the IMO Net-Zero Framework.

Tehran ready to host COP 7

The Department of Environment (DOE) has announced readiness to hold the Seventh Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea, known as COP 7.

Iran is willing to maintain and promote a collaborative relationship with the Tehran Convention, develop structures, as well as establish a permanent secretariat, IRNA quoted DOE head Shina Ansari as saying.

She made the remarks in a meeting with Mahir Aliyev, the Secretariat of the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea (Tehran Convention), in Tehran on October 13.

The two officials also discussed arrangements and preparations for holding COP 7, the perspectives of the Caspian Sea littoral states on cooperation for advancing the goals of the Tehran Convention, as well as reducing pollution and harmful substances in the Caspian Sea.

