Iran, ITU to expand co-op on AI, communication infrastructure

TEHRAN – The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister, Sattar Hashemi, and the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Doreen Bogdan-Martin, have discussed ways to promote collaborations in different fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), communication infrastructure, digital multilateralism, and communication security.

The officials met on the sidelines of the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25), being held from November 17 to 28 in Baku, Azerbaijan, IRIB reported.

During the meeting, Hashemi expounded on the country’s achievements in information technology, AI, and communication. Highlighting the role of ITU as the primary platform for global coordination, he said that fostering multilateralism and promoting cooperation with specialized institutions are among Iran’s priorities in its digital foreign policy.

The official went on to propose expanding ties through holding specialized training courses for human resource development in Iran, conducting collaborative digital transformation projects in rural and less privileged areas, and exchanging knowledge and experiences in digital policymaking, 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), and AI.

The ICT minister said Iran looks forward to enhancing cooperation with ITU in a structured, forward-looking framework; the joint efforts will contribute to strengthening communication networks, promoting digital resilience, and developing a smart economy in the region and the world.

Referring to cyberattacks against Iran’s communication infrastructures during the 12-day war, imposed by Israel, the official called on the Union to place the protection of communication infrastructures in wartime at the top of its agenda. He also invited Bogdan-Martin to pay a visit to Iran.

Bogdan-Martin, for her part, lauded Iran’s active participation in the meetings, committees, and programs of ITU, saying that Iran is one of the influential members in policymaking and technical discussions.

Iranian experts’ regular presence and the quality of their participation in meetings play a crucial role in pursuing the goals of ITU, she noted.

She voiced the Union’s readiness for the expansion of ties in technical skills development, human resource empowerment, and knowledge exchange in emerging technologies through joint efforts.

Referring to Iran’s high capacitates in AI, communication infrastructures, and digital service development, Bogdan-Martin said Iran can play a more prominent role in developing new standards and international programs.

Moreover, she welcomed the invitation of the ICT minister to visit Iran, underlining that cooperation between Iran and the Union can set a role model for the sustainable development of communications in the region and the expansion of digital inclusion in countries; it will enhance networks’ resilience and smart economy.

An Iranian delegation led by Hashemi is participating in the WTDC-25, being held under the theme ‘Universal, meaningful, and affordable connectivity for an inclusive and sustainable digital future’.

On the sidelines of the conference, Hashemi is scheduled to hold meetings with his counterparts and many other high-level delegates to share expertise and foster technological collaborations in different fields like fiber optic networks, G5 technologies, and AI.

MT/MG

