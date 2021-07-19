Agricultural projects worth over $2.7b inaugurated across Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday inaugurated numerous agricultural projects worth 113.07 trillion rials (about $2.78 billion) through video conference in various provinces, IRNA reported.

The mentioned projects, including three water and soil management projects, 443 food industries and processing projects, 118 greenhouses, seven infrastructure projects, and several fishery and aquaculture projects, are going to provide job opportunities for over 24,134 people.

As reported, the said projects were put into operation in Hormozgan, Kordestan, Ardebil, Qazvin, Tehran, and Sistan-Baluchestan provinces.

Referring to the farmers' efforts for the country's food security, Rouhani said at the inauguration ceremony: "The government's record in the agricultural sector is acceptable, and I hope the next government can take further steps in this regard."

Back in April, Rouhani had inaugurated several agricultural projects worth 81.47 trillion rials (about $1.93 billion) through video conference in various provinces.

The mentioned projects which were put into operation in a variety of fields including water and soil, fisheries, livestock and poultry, procreated jobs for over 42,300 people.

Some 3,913 of the inaugurated projects were related to installing new irrigation systems that covered an area of 72,000 hectares, while 150 projects were implemented in the fisheries sector and 571 projects were related to livestock and poultry sectors.

In the past forty years, since the Islamic Revolution, Iran has witnessed a remarkable improvement in various sectors and the agriculture industry has been one of the areas in which the country has undergone huge development.

Iran is situated in a dry plateau with limited water resources, so most of the country’s development projects in the agriculture sector have been focused on decreasing and managing water consumption by introducing new irrigation methods.

