Flood harms historical village in northern Iran 

TEHRAN- A recent flooding has partly hit the historical texture of Yush village in the northern province of Mazandaran, the deputy provincial tourism chief has announced.

The scenic village is the birthplace of Nima Yushij (1895-1960), the father of modern Persian poetry, and is adorned with his parental home, which is entitled “the Museum of Nima”.

The overflowing has caused about 10 billion rials ($238,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) to the village and the Museum of Nima, Mehdi Izadi said on Monday.

Paving roads of the village, as well as its thatched walls and water canals, have been destroyed and the village needs emergency restoration, the official added.

Located 105 km off the city of Amol, Yush is one of the top tourist destinations in northern Iran and was registered on the national heritage list in 2010, he noted.

Born Ali Esfandiari, Nima died of pneumonia in the Shemiran neighborhood in Tehran but was buried in the scenic tranquil village of Yush, as he had willed.

Colorful trees, rustic houses, and beautiful hills as well as the Yush River, fruit gardens, and several springs are among the attractions of the small village.

Stretched along the Caspian Sea and Alborz mountain range, Mazandaran is a popular destination for domestic holidaymakers, while it is home to more than 3500 villages and rural areas.

