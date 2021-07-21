IFO trying to breed sturgeons in all provinces

TEHRAN- Referring to the breeding of sturgeons in 21 provinces of the country, the head of Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO) announced the effort to produce and breed this species of fish in all provinces of the country.

Development of sturgeon breeding and protection of sturgeon genetic resources is always one of the most important and valuable issues in Iran, in which the technology and capacity of knowledge-based companies should be used, Nabiollah Khoun-Mirzaei stressed.

There is a need for up-to-date knowledge in all sectors of fisheries, and many of the problems in the fisheries industry will not be solved without contacting knowledge-based companies and domestic and foreign experts, the official added.

IFO is committed to the development of sturgeon farming and has progressed according to the country's development plan, the organization’s head further underlined.

According to Khoun-Mirzaei, the country’s annual caviar production has reached 12 tons.

He said over 3,500 tons of sturgeon meat have also been produced which indicates an upward trend in the production of the mentioned product.

Underlining the outstanding growth in the production of the mentioned fish, the official noted that the country’s annual caviar output stood at only one ton in the Iranian calendar year 1392 (ended on March 20, 2014), and only 600 tons of sturgeon meat was produced.

“With the ban on commercial sturgeon fishing following the agreement of the Caspian littoral states, the breeding of these fish species has accelerated in the region,” the deputy agriculture minister said.

He stated that the development of the sturgeon breeding industry is on the IFO agenda, adding: "In recent years, in some parts of the country, sturgeon breeding in cages has been on the agenda and we are trying to develop this type of breeding."

Noting that the Iranian caviar is the best and most expensive caviar in the world, Khoun-Mirzaei said: "Considering the popularity of Iranian caviar and sturgeon meat in the world and the high price and profitability of the mentioned commodity, the export of the product is done officially through the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).”

The Persian sturgeon (Acipenser persicus) is a species of fish in the family Acipenseridae. It is found in the Caspian Sea and to a lesser extent the Black Sea and ascends certain rivers to spawn, mainly the Volga, Kura, Araks, and Ural Rivers.

The threats faced by this fish include excessive fishing with the removal of immature fish before they have been bred, damming of the rivers, loss of spawning areas, and water pollution.

Five Caspian states have banned the exploitation of these reserves in an agreement signed during the third meeting of the Commission on conservation and rational use of water bioresources of the Caspian Sea held in Tehran in 2019.

MA/MA