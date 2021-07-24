Iranian students shine at international Olympiads

TEHRAN – The national teams of biology, physics, and mathematics won different medals at international Olympiad competitions, held in Portugal, Latvia, and Russia, respectively.

The biology team of Iran grabbed one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. The physics team gained three silver medals and three bronze medals, and the mathematics team snatched five silver medals at the competitions, IRNA reported.

A total of 28 students participated in international Olympiads over the past year (March 2020-March 2021), who won 27 medals and one honorary diploma.

Last year, two international Olympiads of physics and geography were not held due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, but other Olympiads of mathematics, biology, computers, and chemistry and astronomy were held, Elham Yavari, head of the National Organization for Development of Exceptional Talents, said.

Six students participated in the international mathematics Olympiad, while the international biology Olympiad, the international chemistry Olympiad, and the international computer Olympiad each hosted 4 Iranian students, and 10 students from Iran attended the international astronomy Olympiad, she noted.

“Among the 28 students participating in the international competitions, seven won gold medals, eleven grabbed silver medals, nine won bronze medals and one student gained an honorary diploma.

Some 541 students participated in the national summer competition last year, of whom 507 were awarded national medals,” she concluded.

MG