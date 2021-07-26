Iranian company constructs sponge iron production plant for China

TEHRAN – Iran’s Mines and Metals Company (MME) has established China’s first gas-based sponge iron production unit using the Persian Direct Reduction (PERED) technology, the portal of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) reported.

As the world’s first manufacturer of gas-based sponge iron, Iran is now transferring the technology to the world’s biggest steel producer.

The deal for the construction of the first gas-based sponge iron plant was concluded between China’s CSTM Company and MME Company from Iran as the license owner of PERED technology.

With a capacity of 300,000 tons, the plant has been launched in China’s Taiyuan city.

PERED is a new technology for producing sponge iron using natural gas as fuel, which according to MME is a masterwork of the Iranian steel industry and is more efficient and effective in all respects such as the degree of metallization of the product, fuel consumption, operating costs and ease of operation compared to similar technologies.

This technology is already being used in several production units across Iran including Shadegan Steel, Miyaneh Steel, Neyriz Steel, and Baft Steel companies.

The main difference of the PERED technology with other technologies is the high and tangible quality of the sponge iron metallization, which has been reached above 95 percent on the initial day. In other technologies, however, it is very difficult to achieve a degree of metallization above 95 percent during the first months of a unit’s operation.

As a subsidiary of IMIDRO, MME was registered in Germany in 1996.

