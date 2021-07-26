Cultural heritage elements in eastern Iran added to national list

TEHRAN –A total of eight cultural elements, which are practiced in South Khorasan province, have recently been added to the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan declared the inscriptions in an official document that he submitted to Hamid Mollanourishamsi, the governor-general of the southeastern province, IRIB reported on Sunday.

The skills of Pelasbafi (a kind of rough nomadic tent), and making embroidered tobacco bags, and baking an indigenous bread, the Kakol ritual were among the elements added to the prestigious list.

South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert. It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

AFM