Exhibit of Iranian handicrafts, arts opens in Tokyo

TEHRAN – On Monday, an exhibition of Iranian handicrafts and arts opened at the Iranian embassy in Tokyo.

Head of Iran's National Olympic Committee (NOC) Reza Salehi Amiri, and Japan’s Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Koichi Hagiuda were almost officials who attended the opening ceremony of the exhibit, IRNA reported.

The Olympics is currently underway without spectators in host city Tokyo as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the games.

The Iranian delegation for Tokyo 2020 has selected a magnificent Elamite-era bowl, named Jaam-e Arjan (“Arjan bowl”), as its symbol for the Summer Olympic Games.

The iconic bowl was officially unveiled during the opening ceremony, the report said.

