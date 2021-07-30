Persepolis claim IPL title for fifth successive time
TEHRAN – Persepolis football team defeated Paykan 2-0 to win Iran Professional League (IPL) for the fifth successive time.
Mehdi Abdi and Ahmad Nourollahi scored twice in the first half at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium in Tehran.
In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Sepahan defeated Esteghlal 2-1. Reza Mirzaei and Sajad Shahbazzadeh scored for Sepahan. Mehdi Mehdipour pulled a goal back in the added time.
Also, Sanat Naft defeated already-relegated Machine Sazi 2-1 in Abadan.
Aluminum lost to Naft Masjed Soleyman 1-0 in Arak.
Gol Gohar shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Nassaji in Sirjan.
Zob Ahan suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Mes in Isfahan.
Padideh and Foolad played out a goalless draw in Mashhad.
And in Tabriz, Saipa lost to Tractor 5-1 and were relegated from IPL.
Persepolis finished the 20th edition of the IPL with 67 points, two points above Sepahan. Esteghlal came third with 56 points.
Reporting by Masoud Hossein
Leave a Comment