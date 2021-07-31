Moveable properties in Zanjan made national heritage

TEHRAN –A total of 13 historical moveable properties in Zanjan province have recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced the inscriptions on Saturday in a letter to the governor-general of the northwestern province, CHTN reported.

Historical coins, gravestones, work tools, and wooden shrines were among the properties added to the prestigious list.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

